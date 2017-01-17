Trojans Overcome Early Deficit To Defeat Lee County In Region Play

The Coffee High Trojan basketball team got their second region win of the season over the weekend with a 53-45 victory over Lee County, as Dalrone Donaldson had a big night for the Trojans. Coffee was down 12-1 early in the game.

Donaldson scored a season-high 25 points, including 16 in the third quarter, to go with nine rebounds, five steals and two assists. He also threw down multiple dunks.

Jayce Moore had 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Marquavius and Jarqvuavius Jefferson had five points each. Mckenzie McFatten and Milton Jackson had two points each.

“We struggled early and found ourselves down 12-1 early in the first quarter, but we battled back,” said Trojan head coach Pernell Smith. “Our kids showed a lot of poise on offense, and we made some shots tonight in transition that gave us some confidence. I was proud of our effort on defense. We didn’t give up the open three pointer as much tonight as we have been, and we did a great job rebounding the ball. Dalrone came up big in the third quarter scoring 16 of his 25 points. He attacked the basket and played to his strength. I thought this was a good region win. We’ll travel to Northside Warner Robins who’s the number one team in the region. A win will put us in a two-way tie for first place, so it’s a big week for Trojan basketball.”

The Lady Trojans lost to Lee County 32-25 to fall to 0-3 in region play.

Coffee played Northside on Tuesday night.