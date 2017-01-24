Award-Winning Christian Group Set To Perform In Baxley

Dove-award winning and Billboard nominated Sidewalk Prophets will be performing in nearby Baxley on Friday, February 10, and tickets are on sale now.

Crossties Ministries, located 2775 Blackshear Highway in Baxley will host the concert. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $25 for early entry, and $100 for VIP.

The concert is part of the group’s 2017 “The Prodigal Tour,’ which is described as: “The Prodigal Tour” sets itself apart from other tours as the band has created what they are calling a ‘immersive concert experience.’ The centerpiece of this tour is Wander Creative’s suspenseful yet powerful short film, ‘The Prodigal,’ which was written by Sidewalk Prophets co-founder Ben McDonald along with Matt Hadley. This interactive experience tour also offers unique attention to detail. Audience members will see from the moment they walk in the venue that the entire building has been transformed to take them on a journey, weaving together scenes from the short film with the band’s music.”

“Sidewalk Prophets are a band who strive diligently for excellence in all things. Formed on the campus of Anderson University and built around vocal powerhouse and pop culture nerd Dave Frey, the band has: sold over 500,000 albums, 1.5 million digital singles, been nominated for a Billboard Music Award, played over 2,000 shows translating to being in front of 2.5 million fans, garnered five number one singles and eight top five radio hits, received over 11 million YouTube views, and been nominated for four Dove Awards, winning one - all over the course of their three Fervent Records albums. Sidewalk Prophets are a band known for spending the majority of their time on the road where they are passionate about connecting with their audience on a personal level.”