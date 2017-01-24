CCSO Searching For Missing Man
Tue, 01/24/2017 - 3:54pm Douglas1
By:
Luke Roberts Enterprise Staff Writer
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is actively searching for man who has been missing since last Wednesday, January 18, and asking for the community’s assistance in locating him.
Forty-three year old Shawn Wayne Brooker has not been seen since last Wednesday, though police have not released his last known whereabouts.
Brooker is described as a white male, who stands approximately 6’1” and weighs around 190 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes. He also has two tattoos, one of a “T” on his right upper arm and a black tiger on his upper right chest.
He was last seen wearing light colored blue jeans, a red/black reversible jacket and black tennis shoes.
If you have any information about Brooker or his whereabouts please contact the Coffee County Sheriffs Office at 912-384-4227 or Coffee County E-911 at 912-384-7675. You may also leave tips at the TIPS Line at 912-383-8477.