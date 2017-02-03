Chamber Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony At Lakeside Senior Living
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 12:03pm Douglas1
By:
Luke Roberts Enterprise Staff Writer
The Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday afternoon, February 2, at Lakeside Senior Living, located at 1025 Chester Avenue. The new facility will include three levels of housing in the senior community, including 40 assisted living rooms, 16 memory care, and eight independent living. The facility is expected to open later this year.