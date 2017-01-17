Citizens Are Urged To Report Non-Emergency City Issues - If You See Something, Say Something

The “See Something, Say Something” campaign can be used for more issues other than crime reporting. Citizens are encouraged to report discolored/rusty water, “smelly” water, potholes, electrical outages, water leaks, and other related items for the City.

“We hope that citizens will report needed repairs to the City,” say City Manager Terrell Jacobs. “See Something, Say Something, goes beyond law enforcement related activities.

If your water is discolored or smells, a street light is out, a large pothole is on your street, or if you notice a water leak, we want you to report it to us so we can make the necessary repairs.”

Citizens should continue to report criminal related activities to the Police Department Anonymous Crime Tip line, 260-3600.

For all other non-emergency activities, citizens should call 311 or 912-384-3302 to report repairs and non-criminal incidents to the City.