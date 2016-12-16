On December 7, 2016, Coffee Correctional Facility donated 49 crochet blankets to Shady Acres Nursing Home and ten crochet blankets along with handmade cross necklaces to the Coffee County Senior Center. All of the blankets and necklaces were made by inmates participating in the Moral Reconation Therapy program and the Faith Based program taught at Coffee Correctional. Last year, the prison donated 22 blankets to Shady Acres, so we doubled our numbers. We had a great day!