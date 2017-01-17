Douglas-Coffee County Chamber To Host 90th Annual Event, Wenke Named Speaker

The Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its 90th Annual Event to be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Central Square in downtown Douglas at 6:30pm.

Because the gift associated with 90th anniversaries is the emerald, the theme for the event is “Celebrating Excellence in Business and Leadership in The Emerald City - where there’s no place like home.” Suggested attire is business formal.

“We promise to feature fabulous networking time, wonderful food and drinks and a great band,” states Andrea Taylor, Chamber President. “We will honor our business award winners and celebrate our 90th Annual Event in style in The Emerald City.”

Keynote speaker for the event is Lorence Wenke of Kalamazoo, Michigan, President of Wenke/Sunbelt Greenhouses in Douglas. Sunbelt Greenhouses opened in Douglas in 1983.

Wenke earned a business degree from Western Michigan University in 1967. His flower production company is the 21st largest in the country and employs over 300 people. Lorence was elected as a Kalamazoo County Commissioner for eight years and served three years as board chairman. In 2002, he was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives and served the constitutional limit of six years.

Lorence and his wife Nancy have been married for 50 years and have two children and six grandchildren. They enjoy traveling, boating, Rotary, politics, church activities and family.

Annual Event tickets and sponsorships are still available.

Diamond Sponsor packages can be purchased for $1,720 and includes top billing on event promotional materials, company logo on event program and video, preferred seating, twelve tickets with private reserved tables, and social media and local media recognition.

Platinum sponsor packages are set at $1,230 and includes company logo on event program and video, eight tickets with private reserved tables, and social media and local media recognition.

The Dessert Sponsor package can be purchased for $1,060 and includes decoration with marketing material on the dessert table, company logo on individual desserts handed out, company logo on event program and video, and social media and local media recognition.

Gold sponsor packages are available for $600 and include company logo on event program and video, six tickets with private reserved tables, and social media and local media recognition.

The Silver Sponsor package costs $400 and includes company logo on event program and video, preferred seating, four tickets to the event, and social media and local media recognition.

Reserved tables are also available; tables for 10 cost $600, tables for eight are $480, tables for six are $360, and individual tickets cost $60 each.