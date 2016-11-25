A Night Of Christmas With John Glosson Slated For Dec. 2

Douglas native, local businessman, and runner-up of the ABC television show “Duets” John Glosson will take the stage at the Martin Centre next weekend for a night of Christmas music.

Glosson has been well-known in the Douglas and Coffee County community for several years as a longtime businessman after opening J&D Designs and a special events and wedding business in the heart of downtown Douglas. Glosson has been singing all of his life in church choirs and throughout his time in college.

Glosson was also featured on the ABC television show “Duets” with Douglas native and country artist Jennifer Nettles, where he placed as the shows runner-up.

General admission tickets cost $15 and VIP seating will be $35 per ticket.

Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. and the show will kick off at 7:30 p.m.