Santa’s North Pole Is Bigger And Better Than Before

Santa is coming and he's bringing some friends!

This year’s Santa’s North Pole Plaza is bigger and better than before.

Santa and friends will be taking wishes and pictures, Mrs Claus and her kitchen elves will serve up hot chocolate and cookies, there will be elves helping children create keepsake ornaments and even a special gift for Mom or Grandma.

Our Elves will be painting sweet faces with Christmas designs, and there will be visits from The Grinch and his sidekick Max, Cindy Lou Who, Elsa and Anna, and both the boy and girl Elf on the Shelf will be there to help Santa take care of Christmas lists.

And this year, the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy will also be greeting our young guests.

Entrance to the plaza is only $12 per child and include all of the above and so much more. A picture with Santa is also included in the cost, but busy parents may choose to just have a just a picture of their child with Santa made for a cost of $7.

Mrs. Claus’s kitchen will be selling hot cocoa, cookies, brownies, and cupcakes for those who are just passing by.