Shop Downtown On Small Business, Nov. 26

City of Douglas Main Street announced it will participate in this year’s American Express Small Business Saturday, taking place on November 26, 2016.

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to strengthening the community by supporting local small businesses.

Douglas Main Street recognizes the importance of supporting small business in Douglas,” says Pattie Merritt, Main Street Coordinator. “We want to encourage people to take advantage of sales at our hometown businesses on Small Business Saturday.”

November 26, 2016 will mark the third year that Main Street has participated with American Express Small Business Saturday. American Express created Small Business Saturday, as a day to support the local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy and preserve neighborhoods around the country. Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 in response to small business owners’ most pressing need: more customers. To date, more than 3.3 million Facebook users “liked” the Small Business Saturday page.

Merchants and consumers can learn more about Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com and the official Small Business Saturday Facebook page.