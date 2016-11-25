Sunbelt Greenhouses Poinsettias On Display At Disney

At the beginning of the month, Sunbelt Greenhouses shipped a load of poinsettias from Douglas all the way to Disney’s Epcot and Magic Kingdom. The flowers were delivered and put on display at both of the parks. After Disney received the poinsettias, Sunbelt Greenhouses received a behind-the-scenes tour and visit. Sunbelt mums were also installed at the Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center at Callaway Gardens earlier this month. Congratulations to Sunbelt Greenhouses! For more information on Sunbelt Greenhouses, call (912) 384-3806.