Two SGSC Students Win Diana Alexandra Grant

On Friday, November 18, two South Georgia College State (SGSC) students in the SGSC Valdosta Entry Program, Niya Jordan and Craig Reddix, both received a $250 grant from the Heaven Preview Foundation. Dr. Codrina Cozma, SGSC Associate Professor of English and President and Founder of Heaven Preview Foundation, Inc hosted the event.

Heaven Preview Foundation, Inc. has awarded the Diana Alexandra grant since 2012 to students worldwide in memory of Codrina Cozma’s late sister, Diana Alexandra. Diana’s life was cut short due to illness when she was nine years old and was laid to rest on November 23, 1996. After her passing, Dr. Cozma and her parents established the Heaven Preview foundation in her honor, which funds the Diana Alexandra grant.

The recipients of the award were chosen from many applicants and were measured against a strict set of requirements. According to Cozma, several factors were looked at while choosing the winners including high GPA, low-income, and tenacity. In addition, applicants were required to write an essay describing their life and the adversities they are battling in their effort to get an education.