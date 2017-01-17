Mrs. Bobbi Lynn Sharpe-Atkinson, age 52 Funeral To Be Held On Saturday, January 21, 2017

Bobbi Lynn Sharpe-Atkinson, age 52 passed away Monday, January 16, 2017. The Blackshear native was born on August 17, 1964, to the late Woodrow and Eva Bell Sharpe. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ellen Hernandez.

She is survived by the father of her children, Kevin Atkinson; daughters, Bobbi Jo Francis and Erica Christine Thorn; step-children, Angela Watson, Jesse Atkinson both of Franklin, ID; special friend, Mike Stewart; brother, Stephen Woodrow Sharpe; sisters, Cynthia Kay Martinez and Barbara Susan Richards; grandchildren, Tyler Carver (15), Haley Carver (13), Kaley Morla (8), Daisy Francis (7); nieces and nephews, David Merck, Jr., Leticia Davis, Elia Hernandez, Heather Pittman, Jade Sharpe, Jessica Lawyer, Dottie Davis, Eric Davis, Dewight Walker, Stephen Walker, Ashlee Walker, Justin Walker; life-long family friend, Jay Lawhorne and “Karate”.

Memorial services will be held 11:00am Saturday, January 21, 2017, at One Life At A Time Ministries, 6314 Ga., Highway 32 East, Hortense, Ga., 31543.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, Memorial Fund, 664 Scranton Rd. #103, Brunswick, GA. 31525.

Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Sharpe-Atkinson family.

www.bradleybanderson.com

877-553-0997