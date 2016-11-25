Mrs. Evon Morris, 75

Mrs. Evon Dennis Morris, age 75, of Denton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2016, at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas.

Mrs. Morris was born December 24, 1940, in Rolling Fork, Miss., to the late Vernon Dennis and the late Gertrude Dedman Dennis.

She was employed by Coffee Regional Medical Center as a Medical Technologist and a member of Denton Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her son, Joseph Braun; sisters, Vernie Moore, Virginia Vinson and brother, Raymond Dennis.

Survivors include her husband, W.L. Morris of Denton, Ga.; daughters and sons-in-law, Ginger and Tommy Carver of Denton and Debbie and Tom McCollum of Madison, Miss; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Tammy Braun of Denton, Ga.; step-sons and daughter-in-law, Wade and Pam Morris of Hazlehurst, Ga., and Steve Morris of Hazlehurst, Ga.; sisters, Claudene Work of Bay Town, TX, and Margaret Barnes of Delta, LA; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survived.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, November 20, 2016, at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Andrews, Rev. Dale Carver and Rev. Kenny Hutcheson officiating.

Interment followed in the Denton Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Wade Morris, Justin Strauch, Tommy Carver, Tom McCollum, Wesley Willis, Lee Yawn and Kade Carver.

Musical selections were rendered by Patricia and Darrell Wright.