Mrs. Rosemary Nahra Cato, 79

Mrs. Rosemary Nahra Cato, age 79, of West Green, Ga., passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2016, at Satilla Hospice in Waycross, Ga.

Mrs. Cato was born on March 30, 1937, in Douglas, Ga., to the late John Nahra and Louis Farris Nahra.

Survivors include: her husband, George Wiley Cato of West Green, Ga.; two daughters, Crystal Hodges Layfield of Port Saint Joe, Fla., and Carolyn Gay Hazouri of Douglas, Ga.; two sons, Marvin Lynn Hazouri of Port Lavaca, Tx. and Michael Jay Hazouri of Victoria, Tx.; four grandchildren, Christa Need, Justin Hodges, Michael Hazouri, and Jessica Hazouri; two great grandchildren, Arianna Hazouri and Isara Hazouri; best friend, Kathryn and Bill Parks; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Louise Farris Nahra; grandson, Jared Hazouri; and a sister, Joanne Moore.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, November 22, 2016, at 2:00 p.m., at the Chapel of Sims Funeral Home with Rev. Toby Gale and Rev. Arley Waters officiating.

Music was furnished for the service by Margie Smith “I Won’t Have To Worry Anymore,” and Monroe Larney “She’s Not Crying Anymore,” with Margie Smith playing the piano.

Active Pallbearers were: Rev. Loy Burkett, Glenn McIntosh, Danny Worth, Robert Brown, Donald Deloach, and Michael Wayne Cato.

Honorary Pallbearers were: Ralph Ellis, Aaron Clayston, Ed Clayston, and George Michael Cato. Interment followed at Douglas City Cemetery.