Coffee High And Wiregrass Regional College And Career Academy Commencement To Be Held On May 20

Commencement for Coffee High School and Wiregrass Regional College and Career Academy is Saturday May 20, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. at Dan A. Jardine Stadium. Tickets are not required for stadium entrance. However, graduates will be given five special rain day tickets for gym entrance in case of inclement weather. Seating for invited guests is on both the home side and visitor sides of the stadium. A handicap area will be provided on the home side. Handicap seating requires a PINK handicap ticket. The south visitor gate will be closed prior to and during the ceremony.

The commencement ceremony will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. Admission into Jardine Stadium will begin at 7:30 a.m. We encourage all guests to make every effort to be seated prior to the beginning of the ceremony. The graduates’ procession into the stadium will begin at approximately 8:45 a.m. Again, we encourage all guests be seated before the graduates step onto the field.

In case of inclement weather, graduation will be postponed for one hour increments until 12:00 noon. At noon, if need, the ceremony will be moved inside the Coffee High gym. Due to State Fire Marshal requirements, seating will be limited inside the gym. Seating inside the gym will be for the graduates, their family, and invited guests holding a GOLD ticket for gym admission. In case of rain, announcements will be made on a ll local radio stations beginning at 8:30 a.m. All guests are asked to remain seated throughout the commencement ceremony. The graduates of the class of 2017 appreciate your courtesy and consideration during this special event. Guests are also asked to please place cell phones on silent or vibrate during the ceremony. If you have a question, please call Coffee High School at 384-2094