3 Things You Should Do Concerning Vision For 2018

1) Ask God to Show You His Plan:

God’s purpose for your life existed before you did. His plan for you is a good one filled with prosperity and hope for a bright future (Jeremiah 29:11).

God designed your life from the beginning to the end before He formed you in your mother’s womb. God knows exactly why He created you and what He desires to do in, through, and for you. “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; Before you were born I sanctified you; I ordained you a prophet to the nations,” (Jeremiah 1:5).

God is the author of your life’s story. Although He is the author, He needs your cooperation in order to fulfill in the natural what He has already finished in the spirit concerning your life. So ask Him.

You have been given access to the throne of God through Your relationship with Jesus (Hebrews 4:16). God wants you coming boldly to Him in faith with your petitions. When you do this, God will reveal His beautiful plan and purpose for every season of your life including 2018.

2) Write Down What He Shows You:

I have learned that God speaks to us primarily in three ways. He speaks to us through His written Word, also known as the Bible (Psalm 119:105). He speaks to us through His Spirit John 16:12-15). He speaks to us through His witnesses (people around us) (2 Corinthians 13:1). It is important to know that God’s Word, His Spirit, and His witnesses will never contradict each other. When God does speak to you it is important to write down what He says or shows you. “Write the vision and make it plain on tablets, that he may run who reads it. For the vision is yet for an appointed time; but at the end it will speak, and it will not lie. Though it tarries, wait for it; because it will

surely come, It will not tarry,” (Habakkuk 2:2-3).

There is an appointed time for the vision God gives you. Writing down the vision and looking at it every

day will help you prioritize your life. It will define the things you need to say yes to and those you need to say no to. It will eliminate distractions and time robbers from your life. Writing down the vision will keep you moving forward protecting you from the fatigue that’s produced from moving in circles never getting anywhere. Writing down the vision will bring clarity, focus, energy, motivation, and relationships into your life.

3) Ask God for Wisdom:

“If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will

be given to him,” (James 1:5).

After writing down the vision, ask God for wisdom. He will give you practical steps that will propel you

forward. God will show you what to do, who to call, and where to invest your resources.

God will give you he short and long term goals you need to set within the vision. God’s plan will require you to live by faith. His purpose for your life is bigger than you. It will require His super on your natural in order for you to accomplish it.

God has promised to never forsake you. God is working in, through, and for you.

His grace is more than enough for you to succeed in 2018 and in the years to come!

Blessings, Brandon and Elizabeth Burnam

