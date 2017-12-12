Find The Christmas Spirit

Christmas is a good time for everybody to get the Christmas spirit, because we all need to have that Christmas love for each other.

Yes, Rev. Lynette Richardson really feels the Christmas spirit, and I pray to God that it’s love.

Because Christmas is almost here, and we need to let Chritmas find us in the right spirit, and God Himself will be well pleased with each of us. Don’t you know that the spirit of love don’t cost you anything, and love is freedom?

Remember that I am still praying for every family in Coffee County and everywhere in this world. I know this, I am praying for every child in this world. That Christmas will find every child in the best of care and the peace of God and love, joy, happiness on Christmas. During the holidays don’t drink and drive! Merry Christmas!

Luke 4:1!8 “The spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor, he hath sent me to heal the broken hearted.”