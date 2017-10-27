God’s Will vs Our Will

This season in my life has been a season of truly pondering the question, “What is God’s will for my life?”

I have known for many years what a portion of my purpose is and I know that as long I am alive, I have a purpose. I have been thrust into some situations lately, that have caused me to truly step back and say, “God what is it that you have called me to and did you forget about me once you called me?” Granted, I know that God has not forgotten me and will never forsake me but the solitude of understanding what you are called to can sometimes be an extremely lonely place. Whoever thought that a season of loneliness, though, could ultimately bring fulfillment? We all know what it means, or to what we are referring, when we say, “I want God’s will”, “what is God’s will?”, “this is God’s will” and we know that it refers to God’s plan for our lives. Most of us know that God has a perfect plan for us and we know that there is also His permissive plan and will for our lives.

One is perfectly ordained and the other is allowed. One is good and one is the best. However, when I was thinking about the word will the Lord really spoke something into my spirit. The word will means “the wish or desire of someone” but it is also an auxiliary verb that means “someone is able to or going to do certain actions or activities.”

Today, for me, the word will was not referring to God’s desire or mine; it referred to the truth of God’s promises and the faultiness of mine.

We know, most of us from experience, that God is man who cannot lie and therefore we know that His promises such as: “I will make you the head and not the tail,” “I will enlarge your territory,” “I will bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you,” and on and on and on, are true and must be fulfilled.

When we think about the times that we tell people, “I will call you back,” “I will pray for you,” or “I will be there for you,” we know deep down that it may not always happen; our intentions are good but our actions may not match our words. However, when it comes to God we must know that when God says “I will” that it’s as good as done. If God has said, “I will save them”, you can consider it done. If God has said, “I will send him/her”, you can consider it done. If God has said, “I will bless your finances”, you can consider it done. God’s will for our lives is that He will do what he said! In Micah 7:7, the word says, “Therefore I will look to the Lord; I will wait for the God of my salvation, and my God will hear me.” This lets me know that there is a degree of definite in God’s promises paired with our patience. In John 7:17, it says, “If anyone wills to do His will; he shall know concerning the doctrine whether it is from God or if he speaks by his own authority.” This, to me, basically says that if someone desires to see God’s plan for their lives then they will know it is God’s plan and will do it! We must remember from day to day and from trial to trial that God will and He is ABLE to do what He said He would do. Focus on God’s will and the fact that He will keep every promise He made.