Love The One You’re With

Men and young men, please don’t beat up on your wive and girlfriend.

If you really love them just the way you say you do, you will not hurt them.

I always thought men were strong, and someone who you could look up too, and someone to believe in.

Men and young men how can you say you love and cherish your wife and girlfriend and marry her and stay married to her? You know that women are not going to stay with any man that will do anything wrong towards her.

Also to the wives and the girlfriends, you must take this same oath, to love him and not hurt him in anyway.

If you love him, the way you say you love him... women and young girlfriends you will treat your husband and boyfriend the way he deserves to be treated...right!

James 1:5 “If any of you lack wisdom let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally and upbraideth not; and it shall be given to him.”

I Corinthans 7:2 “Nevertheless to avoid fornication, let every man have his own wife, and let every women have her own husband.”

I Corinthans 7:8 “I say therefore to the unmarried and widows, it is good for them if they abide even as one.”