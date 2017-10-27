So, an officer on whose hand the king leaned answered the man of God and said, “Look, if the Lord would make windows in heaven, could this thing be?”

And he said, “In fact, you shall see it with your eyes, but you shall not eat of it,” (2 Kings 7:2).

Many people throughout my life have promised me things and come up short of delivering the promise. I have been told many times, “if something sounds too good to be true then it probably is.” I sadly admit this has been the case when dealing with people and their promises. However, God has promised me many things that sounded “too good to be true” and has delivered every time. If there is one thing I am learning about God it is, He is faithful concerning His promises. He can’t lie and His Word will never fail. All of His promises are a yes in Christ to all who will believe Him (2 Corinthians 1:20).

There is an example of God’s promises sounding “too good to be true” in 2 Kings chapter 7. God makes a promise to Israel though the prophet Elisha. The prophet told the King of Israel that within 24 hours’ people would be selling barley and flour at the gate of Samaria. In other words, the nation of Israel would go from a state of extreme poverty to becoming very wealthy in a time span of one day.

When the king’s officer heard the words of Elisha he didn’t believe him. He mocked the prophet by saying, “Look, if the Lord would make windows in heaven, could this thing be?” Elisha told the officer he would surely see God’s Word come to pass but would not get to enjoy it. The next day God did exactly what He said He was going to do. Israel became wealthy overnight. However, the officer who doubted God’s Word saw the miracle but didn’t get to enjoy it as he was trampled underfoot of all the people running to God’s supply of food, gold and silver.

There is absolutely nothing impossible for God. He has made more than 3,000 promises in the Bible to all of us. Most, if not all of them, sound “too good to be true” because He is good and only does good. Many of us miss out on God’s blessings because we doubt His love for us.

Many of us tie up God’s hand of blessing because of our unbelief. It is important that we judge God as faithful concerning His promises. It is vital for us to place our faith in Him only and not in man. Man can be inconsistent and unfaithful but God can’t lie or fail (Luke 1:37).

The officer missed out on God’s blessings because he doubted God.

Don’t allow yourself to become critical toward God’s love for you and others.

Place your faith in God’s Word and believe that there really is nothing impossible for God to do for you if you would only believe (Matthew 19:26).

