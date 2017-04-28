How many times do we or have we asked ourselves the questions like:

“Why is nothing working out the way that I want it to?”

“Why did he/she walk away from me?”

“Why did I lose that opportunity?”

Have you ever felt as though something wonderful was going on in your life only to have that thing taken away or to lose it and have no idea why? Those are the times that we must remind ourselves that sometimes “good things must fall apart so that better, or the best, things can come together.” If we look back throughout many of the great occurrences in history, something had to be broken so that change could come. If we look throughout the Bible, something had to be broken so that something better could come. In 1 Corinthians 11:24, the words says, “and when He had given thanks, he broke it” and said, “Take eat; this is my body broken for you.”

In order for us to understand the fullness of God’s love not only did He allow His body to be broken but he preceded that with an act that demonstrated the brokenness that He would endure. Christ allowed his flesh to be torn and his body to be destroyed so that we could live and live an abundant life.

In Mark 15:37-38, we read, “when He spoke His last the veil of the temple was torn from top to bottom.” Again, Christ’s body was broken which lead to the tearing (breaking) of the veil which then made us able to go to God for ourselves. Something good had to be broken so that something better could come together. We must remind ourselves that when things fall apart or when opportunities cease or pass us by God may be allowing something that seems good to fall apart so that something better can come together. Jose Ortega y Gasset said, “Life is a series of collisions with the future; it is not the sum of what we have been, but what we long to be.” This quote ties in directly to brokenness. Throughout our journey of life, there will be obstacles, collisions, attacks, failures, and successes and throughout each of those things we will gain and lose things along the way. In the gaining, and the losing, remember that God is sovereign and His plan is faultless and flawless. If he takes something away; it is only so that He can give us what He sees as His best. So when good things fall apart, remember that better things are coming together and that you are in His hand; the hand that breaks and rebuilds better.