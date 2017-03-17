Douglas Lions Club Honors 2017 Star Students And Star Teachers

On, Tuesday, February 21, 2017, the Douglas Lions Club hosted and honored the 2017 Star Students and Star Teachers from Coffee High School and Citizens Christian Academy at a luncheon held at the Golf club. Kevin “Michael” James is the 2017 CHS Star Student, and he chose Mrs. Ashley Vickers from CHS to be his Star Teacher. Mrs. Vickers taught Michael Chemistry at CHS. Michael is the grandson of High and Lucy Edler. Charles “Kade” Moore is the 2017 CCA Star Student, and he chose Mrs. Teresa Holliday to be his Star Teacher. Mrs. Holliday taught Kade English and Bible Literature at CCA. Kade is the son of Kerry Van and Michelle Moore. Each student was awarded a $500.00 scholarship to further their secondary education. The members of the Douglas Lions Club would like to congratulate these students and their teachers for their extraordinary accomplishments.