Happy 70th Anniversary L.A. & Mildred Hand

Happy 70th Anniversary to L.A. and Mildred Hand who were married October 25, 1947 in West Green. The Hands have been life long residents and farmers in the Denton community where they are members of Denton Baptist Church. They have two daughters: Arlene (Earl) Merritt of McRae and Barbara Luberoff of Columbia, SC, three grandchildren: Andrea (Sim) Davidson of McRae, Avril (Davin) Lail of Columbia, SC, and Zach Tharp of Atlanta, and five great-grandchildren: Emily, Merritt and Millie Davidson and Liam and Stella Lail. Happy Anniversary to this wonderful couple and thank you for the inspiration you are to so many!