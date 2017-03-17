Happy Anniversary To Cato And Patricia Grady

I had a dream, I dreamed that one day I would walk down South Gaskin Avenue and meet a man by the name of Cato Grady, Jr.

I am happy to say, my dream came true and I am blessed to be loved by you!

It takes two special people like us to make a loving pair. There’s joy just being around you, a feeling we love and share.

We’ve had many days of pleasure and each year keeps getting better and better with precious memories to treasure.

Our love is so deep and strong, it can’t be measured.

It was love that brought us together as husband and wife and God made you my best friend for life. You’ll always be the one I cherish and love for you are a blessing sent from Heaven above.

Life’s ups and downs may come and go but nothing will undo the knot we tied 41 years ago.

I love you, your wife Tricia