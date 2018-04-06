Peddycord - Lynch Engagement

Roger and Gwinn Peddycord of Sandersville, Ga are pleased to announce the engagement and marriage of their daughter Stephanie Drew Peddycord to Joseph Nicholas “Nick” Lynch, both of Summerville SC.

The bride to be is the granddaughter of the late Carlos I. and Clara Buchan Barrs and Betty Faye Peddycord and the late John Roger Peddycord all of Ambrose, Ga. Stephanie is a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a B.S. in Psychology. She is currently employed at Summerville Baptist Pre-School.

Nick is the son of Alisha Anne McClain of McClellanville, SC and the late Joseph Patrick “Pat” Lynch and Loretta M. Lynch of Midland Ga. He is the grandson of the late Clarence Dooley and Juanita Dooley of Troutville, VA , and the late Edward C. “Jack” Murray and Phyllis W. Murray of Salem, AL. He is currently employed at Blue Line Rental in Ladson, SC.

A wedding celebration is planned for May 5, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. at 12720 Bowens Mill Road Ambrose, Ga.

The reception will follow at DeBerry Baptist Church Social Hall. Friends and relatives are invited.

Please RSVP with a phone call or text to 706 315-5429. In the event of inclement weather ceremony will be moved to DeBerry Baptist Church.