Reedy Branch Baptist Church Will Hold Their Harvest Jam 2017 On Sunday, October 29, 2017, rain or shine from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The admission is free and refreshments will be free, there will be games for all ages and family fun for the whole family. Iron Bell Music will be the featured Gospel Music artists. Reedy Branch is located on Highway 441, Broxton, Ga., two miles north of Broxton, Ga. Everyone is invited to attend.