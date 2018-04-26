CCA’s Dalton Wilkes Inks Basketball Scholarship With LaGrange College

Citizens Christian Academy senior Dalton Wilkes had a stellar career on the basketball court for the Patriots and will be headed to suit up for the LaGrange College Panthers following his fast-approaching high school graduation.

Joined by family, coaches, teammates and friends, Wilkes inked an official letter of intent to play for the Panthers of LaGrange College this past Wednesday, April 18, at the CCA Media Center.

Wilkes had an outstanding career on the court for the Patriots, as he was a three-time GISA All-Region selection. This past season, Wilkes led the Patriots to the GISA Class AA Final Four after leading the team in multiple statistical categories.

Patriots head basketball coach Daniel Hannah, who praised Wilkes for his work ethic and leadership ability, commented,” We are excited for the opportunity for Dalton to continue his playing career and to do it at a quality academic institution in LaGrange College. Dalton has worked hard for this opportunity and I believe he will do everything in his power to make the most of it.”

The Panthers of LaGrange College are led by head coach Kendal Wallace, who also serves as the college’s athletic director.

This past season, LaGrange went 13-13.