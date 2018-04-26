CCA’s Drury Claims Low Medalist At GISA Region 2-AA Tournament, Earns All-Region Honors

Citizens Christian Academy’s Anson Drury was the Low Medalist at the GISA Region 2-AA Golf Tournament, held last week in Hinesville at Sterling Links and earned a spot on the All-Region Team.

“We are so excited for Anson and his accomplishments on the golf course this season,” said CCA Athletic Director Daniel Hannah. “Anson has represented us well and we are so proud of his effort and work ethic.”

Drury competed in the GISA State Golf Tournament at Georgia Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Cordele on Monday, April 23. Results were not available as of press time.