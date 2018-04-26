CCA Track & Field Teams Place Second In Region Meet, Mann & Wilkes Win High Point Awards

The Citizens Christian Academy track and field teams had an excellent showing at the GISA Region 2-AA track and field meet last week as both the boys and girls finished as the region runners-up. CCA’s Dalton Wilkes and Gabriell Mann also took home top honors as the meet’s High Point Award winners.

Led by Mann, the Lady Patriots finished in second place behind Robert Toombs Christian Academy. Mann finished in first place in the 800-meters and the triple jump and was second in the long jump.

Haley Jones took first in the 3200-meters, Kate Malphus was first in the discus, and Sydney Rish was first in the high jump. Jones also finished fourth in the 1600-meters, and Rish was fourth in the 400-meters. Taylor Corsa took third in the 100-meters, 110-meter hurdles, and 300-meter hurdles, and Alex Finney took fourth in the 200-meters.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Finney, Mann, Corsa, and Rish finished in second place, and the 4x100 meter relay team of Finney, Mann, Corsa, and Day took third place.

As for the Patriots, Wilkes had first place finishes in the 800-meters, 1600-meters, and 3200-meters. Shelton Paulk finished first in the 400-meters and was third in the 200-meters, and Tyler Corsa took first in the 300-meter hurdles and triple jump and third in the high jump.

Tyler Ellis was second in the 800-meters and third in the 1600-meters, Albert Peacock was third in the 3200-meters, and Lance Fountain finished third in the discus. Stephen Pridgen finished fourth in the shot put, and Drew Purvis took fourth in the discus.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Corsa, Ellis, Paulk and Wilkes finished in first place, and 4x100 relay team of A.J. Ricketson, Ellis, Wiggins and Peacock took fourth.

All top-four finishers will be competing this week at the GISA State Meet in Albany at Hugh Mills Stadium.