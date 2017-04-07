CHS Athletic Department Reveals 2017 Coffee High Trojan Football Schedule

The Coffee High School Athletic Department revealed the 2017 Trojan football schedule earlier this week, and it’s very similar to last year’s slate of games. The Trojans are coming off one of the bet seasons in school history, having reached the State Quarterfinals.

Coffee will again play powerhouse Colquitt County in the preseason scrimmage game, but this year’s preseason tune-up will be played in Moultrie at a still to be determined date and time.

For the fourth consecutive year, Coffee will play in the Erk Russell Classic in Statesboro at Georgia Southern University on Friday, August 18. Coffee’s opponent has yet to be announced, but Coffee played North Oconee High School in 2014 and 2015 and last year played Effingham County in the classic. Kickoff time will be determined at a later date as well.

The 2017 home opener will pit the Trojans versus Brunswick High on Friday, August 25, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Jardine Stadium.

Coffee will also be at home the following week when neighboring rival Ware County comes to town on Friday, September 1, for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Trojans will have their first bye week of the season the next week on Friday, September 8, before a home matchup with Floridians powerhouse University Christian on Friday, September 15. This will be the second year in a row University Christian has visited Douglas to face off with the Trojans.

Another rivalry game follows the next week, as Coffee will hit the road and travel to Tifton to square off against longtime rival Tift County on Friday, September 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Another road game follows as the Trojans will play at Warner Robins on Friday, September 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Coffee will get their second bye week of the season the next week just before the start of the tough Region 1-AAAAAA schedule.

The region opener will serve as Homecoming when Northside-Warner Robins comes to town for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Jardine Stadium on Friday, October 20, and things only get tougher as the Trojans will then host Valdosta, last year’s region and state champion, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 27.

The regular season and region schedule finale will see Coffee travel to Leesburg for a matchup with the Lee County Trojans on Friday, November 3, at 7:30 p.m.

The opening round of the State Playoffs are set for Friday, November 10, and the State Championship games will be played on Friday, December 8.