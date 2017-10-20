‘Charting A Course For A Cure’ Beta Sigma Phi Alpha Theta Chapter Invites YOU To Be Passionately Pink October 26

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, when we celebrate Passionately Pink Day and raise money for research, awareness and assistance. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and 1 in 1000 men. We know this is true. In our local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, three women have been diagnosed with breast cancer. The fight for a cure is real. Teaching the importance of self checks and screening is making a difference by finding breast cancer in the early stages. Research is vital and doctors are individualizing treatments for specific types of breast cancer.

Our “Why” What happens at The Pink House? On any given day of the year, we are meeting with women to offer assistance during treatments and provide emotional support during their journey. They need someone to talk to and listen to their concerns. Women always put their families first and put on a brave face as they go about their daily responsibilities and their treatments. On September 28, we celebrated with our Survivors at the Pink House. We can offer this support at The Pink House because of individuals like you making an impact.

-Survivors’ Open House

-Bobby’s - Pink Biscuits - Donation for each one sold on Passionately Pink Day

-Cakes and Chaos - Pink Box Cupcakes

-CRMC Wellness Center - 5K and Walk

-Delorice’s Florist - Win a Floral Arrangement each month for a year.

-Designs by Lisa Folsom - Pink Ribbon Door Hangers $10 donation for each Ribbon sold

-Divine Children’s Boutique - Pink Hair Bows - $10 donations for each Bow sold

-Douglas National Bank - Pink Ribbon Hang Tags

-First National Bank - Donations from Popcorn and Drinks during October

-Spivey’s Catfish House - Pink Ribbon Hang Tags

-Sunbelt Greenhouses - Pink Ribbon Planter

-Walmart Distribution Center - Impact Project

-Zaxby’s - Donation from Lunchtime Receipts on Passionately Pink Day

-Zumba at “The Gym” going Pink thoughout October collecting donations

-Zumba & Insanity - “Party in Pink” Saturday, October 14, at “The Gym”

-Moore than Graphics for supporting Passionately Pink 24/7

Join Local Business Making an Impact for Passionately Pink 2017

To make a donation or purchase a Passionately Pink T-Shirt stop by The Pink House

Located at 311 Columbia Avenue. Call for Information or Pick Up 384-PINK , Lou Hennesy 381-2225, Gwen Smith 501-9697