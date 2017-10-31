‘Go Junking’ This Weekend At The Southern Home Vintage Market

The City of Douglas is encouraging citizens to “grab a friend and shop ‘til you drop” during this weekend’s Southern Home Vintage Market, which is set for Friday, November 3, from 10:00 am to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The market will be held at the Central Square Complex, located at 200 South Madison Avenue in downtown Douglas.

Dealers from all across the Southeast will fill the exhibit hall with a large selection of home and garden items such as vintage and primitive kitchenware (Pyrex, FireKing, Roseville, and Hull), re-purposed wood and furniture, fine jewelry, coins, home décor, quilts, linens, and more.

“I am so excited to host the seventh vintage market,” says Joanne Lott, Event Organizer. “We are expecting 60 vendors in over 70 spaces to have a large variety hard to find vintage items.”

Early bird shopping will be Friday, November 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon, and $5 admission will be charged attendees ages 12 and up.

Shopping continues Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Admission will be $3 for attendees ages 12 and up.

For more information visit the Southern Home Vintage Market Facebook page or call 912-389-2468.