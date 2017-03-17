2017 GRPA (17 & U) State Basketball Champs

Congratulations to the DCCRPD 17 & U All-Star Basketball team for winning the GRPA State 17 & U Basketball Tournament. Coaches are Ronnie Graham, Mortell Jordan, and Telvin Thomas. The team roster consisted of the following players: Da’Kabrien Turner, Christian Baker, Jordan Robinson, Deantre Davis, Sederrien Smith, Cornelius Mizell, Shaikeem Mizell, Josiah Killebrew, Rykeem Swain, and Demuntre Royals. Pictured: Commissioner Kentaiwon Durham, Head Coach Ronnie Graham, DCCPRD 17 & U Basketball Team Members, Stevie Young (Parks & Recreation Director) and Mayor Tony L. Paulk