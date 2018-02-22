JUNIOR/SENIOR PROJECT ACHIEVEMENT

Coffee County Junior and Senior 4-H members traveled to Rock Eagle 4-H Center the weekend of February 9-11 and competed in District Project Achievement. Thirty-five students completed portfolios. This portfolio accounts for 40-50% of their total DPA score. They also had to present a 10-12 minute presentation on their project which accounted for the balance of their score.

We had sixteen Junior participants to compete and their projects and placings were J.J. Aldridge, Target Sports; Ashton Ates, Better Breakfast, 1st; Amelia Crockett, Public Speaking, 1st; Ashlynn Fletcher, Festive Foods for Health, 3rd; Terryanna Harris, Photography, 3rd; Ty’Shana Miller, History; Muskan Minhas, International, 1st; Kameron Pennell, Target Sports; Alexandra Rivero, Pizza, 1st; Ishika Sadarangani, Dairy Foods, 1st; Jenna Sears, Engineering and Mechanics, 1st; Janilla Warren, Food Fare, 1st; Sariah Wells, Performing Arts-Dance, 2nd; Christopher Williams, Communications, 1st; Christian Wilson, Pizza, 3rd; and Kalyn Woods, Performing Arts-Other Instruments. Our seventeen Senior participants and their projects and placings were Jeremiah Brantley, Workforce Preparation and Career Development; Savannah Cothern, Dairy Foods, 2nd; Jackson Cowart, Computer Information Technolgy, 2nd; Asia Davis, Food Fare; Anna Grace Grantham, Performing Arts-Other Instruments, 3rd; Abby Hamilton, Dairy Foods, 1st; Rian Hill, Performing Arts-General; Kyya Johnson, Workforce Preparation and Career Development, 2nd; Bethany Land, Health, 3rd; T.K. McIver, Photography, 2nd; Candice Pace, Public Speaking, 3rd; TaKyla Robinson, Safety, 3rd; Willie Spence, Performing Arts-Vocal; Justin Strickland, Sports; Micheal Woods, Environmental Science, 1st; Evie Woodward, Performing Arts-Drama, 1st; and Kimberly Wright, Dog Care and Training.

In addition to project competition, the following students served in leadership roles as District 4-H Board of Directors members: T.K. McIver (VP) and Willie Spence on the Senior Board and Amelia Crockett, Alexandra Rivero (VP), and Ishika Sadarangani (VP) on the Junior Board. Jeremiah Brantley also did a great job campaigning for the Senior District Board and represented Coffee County well in this endeavor.

First place winners Abby Hamilton, Micheal Woods and Evie Woodward, along with sweepstakes winners Savannah Cothern, Kyya Johnson, and T.K. McIver will advance to State 4-H Congress in Atlanta on July 23–27. Congratulations to all of our participants on a great job at DPA.

POULTRY JUDGING SIGN UP MEETING

4-H members who want to sign up for the 4-H Poultry Judging Team need to attend the first meeting on Tuesday, February 27, at 4:00 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the 4-H office. Please make arrangements to attend this meeting if you are interested.

In Poultry Judging, you will learn how to compare laying hens to determine the best layer, how to grade eggs by candling, how to judge exterior quality and broken-out eggs, how to grade ready to cook birds, and how to identify different cuts of meat. Practice will be held one to three times a week from February 27, until the contest date of May 1st. You will get 50 points toward the 4-H Reward Trip by participating in the Poultry Judging contest. This is the last opportunity to compete in a contest to qualify for the Reward Trip.

SIXTH GRADE DPA SIGN UP MEETING

All sixth graders who are interested in participating in Junior DPA next year as a seventh grader should make plans to attend the sign up meeting on Wednesday, February 28, at 4:00 p.m. We will be discussing the differences between Cloverleaf DPA and Junior DPA as well as signing you up for a project. Junior DPA is a weekend trip to Rock Eagle usually in early February. Make sure you get signed up by coming to this meeting.

ALUMINUM CAN TABS

Everyone is encouraged to collect can tabs off aluminum cans to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities project. These can tabs help provide money to the Ronald McDonald House for their operating fees.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities offers free or low cost housing and meals to families of children receiving medical attention at larger hospitals in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Savannah. By donating can tabs, you are helping to provide housing and meals for families who are burdened by hospital bills and do not need the extra burden of housing and meals for the family staying at the hospital.

Hopefully you will never have to use the Ronald McDonald House, but it is great that it is there in case you should ever need it.

If you would like to learn how you can become more involved with the Coffee County 4-H program, please contact the Coffee County Extension office at (912) 384-1402 or visit our website at http://coffee4h.org.