Art Is Coming To Coffee County

The First Annual Wiregrass Artists Guild Art Show and Sale is coming to the Heritage Station Museum April 28, 2018 from 9:00AM to 3:00PM. There will be a wide variety of Arts and Crafts from Artists in and around Coffee County. Nothing is buy and resale. Everything is created by the exhibitors themselves. The exhibitors will include past and present Artists of the Year plus other outstanding local artists. Items of interest will include: Paintings, Jewelry (porcelain, glass, beads and more), one of a kind pottery, gourd art, carved eggs, barn quilts (for the house or barn), wood carving, handmade quilts, reborn babies, soaps, photography (color and black and white), and many other art pieces.

Su Young will have handmade pendants, made from finely bent wire and sand placed in a kiln to melt the sand and mix the colors. The Butterfly and Dragonfly pendants must be seen to really appreciate. Kimberly Giddens porcelain creations have won awards at the Georgia National Fair in the Miniature Sculpture category and the jewelry she makes for them is incredible. Kemberly also has a line of hand painted reborn babies to show off. Peggy Forest’s paintings of famous musical artists is really amazing. Her use of colors and contrasts makes each unique. This year’s artist of the year Alesia Teston’s paintings (abstract, folk and more) are stunning and a must see at the show. Artist Karen Fleming’s one of a kind pottery is turned on a wheel or hand formed, glazed, hand painted and fired at over 2000 degrees. Carol Gerbing has beautiful gourds that she cleans, carves, burns in designs and hand paints one of a kind designs, on a variety of sizes and shapes. Harold Fleming uses goose, emu, and chicken eggs to carve intricate designs on and through the shell. He also paints with oils and acrylics. David and Joyce Morse produce a wide variety of barn quilts that are painted on wood and intended to be used on your home or barn as a unique and colorful decoration. On the other hand, Candy Reed makes some gorgeous quilts in a variety of designs that you must see to appreciate the time and patience that when into each one. There will be soap made by Shannon Pojedinec that smells really good. There will be landscape photography in black and white and color taken in many parts of this beautiful country by Mike Tanner. Paula Scott will have a booth with unique handmade jewelry and scarves that will make you happy. And last but surly not least is Coffee’s own Pong Holton who will have a booth of his artwork, much of which you’ve seen at various businesses around town. Pong does drawings, baskets, paintings, sculpture and so much more. This is just a partial list of what you can expect at the First Annual Wiregrass Artists Guild Art Show and Sale, Saturday April 28 from 9:00AM until 3:00PM. Please come by, admission is free.