Attention: Coffee County Veterans

Coffee County Veterans can visit Del Parisella at the Veteran Service Office in Douglas at 70 Lockwood Dr. (GA Department of Labor Bldg). He provides information concerning eligibility for federal and or state benefits and filing claims for these benefits. The Douglas office is open from 8 a. m. to 4:30 p. m., Monday through Friday. No appointment necessary, all veterans, widowed spouses of veterans are seen on a walk in basis. Veterans benefits are not awarded automatically, they must be applied for. For more information, please call 912 389-4898.