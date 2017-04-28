Blitz 2017 Program Information And Summer Registration Fair

Let Douglas Coffee County Parks & Recreation help you and your family plan your summer fun!

Mark these dates: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, Blitz Day 4:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. location Central Square Complex Gym B.

Blitz day is where agencies, churches and businesses come together for a program information and summer registration.

Most of Parks & Rec. camps have a limit of (15-25) so first come first serve. Come early if you would like swim lessons.

Do not let your summer be boring, Get out, get moving , make new friends, work at arts and crafts and so much more...ceramics, golf team, British soccer, swim lessons, camp cool, art camp, summer water fitness, cheer camp, dance camp, golf team, free basketball camp, land art, Lego engineer, Lego Robotics, super scribblers, Pokemon, GSP Around the world soccer, tennis team and Coffee Youth Soccer.

There are over 25 day camps to keep your 4-16 year old happy with fun filled activities this summer.

Call: 912-383-7332 or 912-384-5978 or email fitness@cityofdouglas.com for any and all questions!