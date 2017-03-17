Brand Life Presents A PAGA  GATHERING A Night Of Worship And Healing On Saturday, March 18

Brand Life presents PAGA GATHERING a night of worship and healing on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at the Martin Centre, located at 109 East Ashley Street, Douglas, Ga., 31533.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7:00 p.m.

For more information email Pastors Brandon and Elizabeth Burnam at info@thebrandlife.org or visit their web page at www.thebrandlife.org

Watch the gathering and receive prayer live on Facebook and Periscope.

For more information please contact them at 912-501-3235.