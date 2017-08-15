Broxton United Methodist Church To Host, Pack The Pew Day On Sunday, August 20, 2017

The Broxton United Methodist Church will be having a Pack the Pew day on Sunday morning August 20, 2017, beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Everyone is encouraged to bring, family, friends and neighbors with a goal of no pew left empty! Immediately following the morning worship service everyone is invited to stay for a covered dish dinner in the social hall!

Rev. Gary Lee Griffin and congregation extend a special invitation to you to come and be with us on August 20, 2017, at 11:15 a.m.!