CCAGCC’s Annual Auctions Set For This Friday And Saturday

Luke Roberts

Enterprise Staff Writer

The Childhood Cancer Awareness Group of Coffee County (CCAGCC) will hold their seventh annual silent and live auctions this Friday and Saturday, September 21 and 22, at the Central Square Complex in downtown Douglas. The annual bake sale will also be held on Friday.

According to Barbara Dockery, the silent auction and bake sale will be held this Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The live auction will follow a day later on Saturday beginning with a prepared dinner at 6:00 p.m. and the auction to follow at 7:00 p.m.

According to the Childhood Cancer Awareness Group, “15,780 children under the age of 21 are diagnosed with cancer every year in the United States, and approximately 1/4 of them will not survive the disease. A diagnosis turns the lives of the entire family upside down.

“The goal of CCAGCC during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is to put a spotlight on the types of cancer that largely affect our children, survivorship issues, and – importantly – to help raise funds and family support. Funds have been given to families to assist in travel and lodging costs for the frequent trips for treatment and follow up appointments (which can be several times weekly).

“Families have not had to carry the burden of wondering if they can pay their rent, make their car payment, pay their utility bill, provide groceries to feed their family, or pay mounting medical bills. CCAGCC has been able to step up for the past six years and bridge the gap on many occasions because of your support.

“CCAGCC is very thankful for the overwhelming support from the community. Because of your help, children and their families that are affected by childhood cancer are able to receive financial and emotional support as they fight to conquer cancer. We hope that everyone will consider making this year even better by participating in our September events. Our event calendar is attached, along with information on how to purchase one of our t-shirts and/or purchase mums to support our cause.”

If you are interested in donating an auction item or bake sale item, purchasing a t-shirt or mums, or making a monetary donation, you can contact one of the following: Barbara Dockery 912-381-3122 Lisa Aldridge 912-381-9860, or Julie Harper 912-384-2287.

The CCAGCC is a nonprofit, tax-deductible organization.