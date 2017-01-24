CCSO Searching For Missing Man

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is actively searching for man who has been missing since last Wednesday, January 18, and asking for the community’s assistance in locating him.

Forty-three year old Shawn Wayne Brooker has not been seen since last Wednesday, though police have not released his last known whereabouts.

Brooker is described as a white male, who stands approximately 6’1” and weighs around 190 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes. He also has two tattoos, one of a “T” on his right upper arm and a black tiger on his upper right chest.

He was last seen wearing light colored blue jeans, a red/black reversible jacket and black tennis shoes.