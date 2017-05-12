Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting To Celebrate Opening Of The Learning Coop

The Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of The Learning Coop on Tuesday, May 9, at the center’s Baker Highway location. A large gathering of fellow educators, parents, students, family and friends along with city, county and state officials gathered to help celebrate the occasion.

The Learning Coop is owned & operated by three certified educators - Tammy Bennett, Shelly Lott and Jaime Taylor, and provides a wide variety of summer camps, learning boxes and activities.

Registration is now open for several exciting summer camps, including ones for Pre K – 2nd grade students between the hours 9:00 am - 12:00 noon, and others for 3rd – 5th grade students from the hours of 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.

The camp fee of $25 includes supplies for crafts and a snack.

Several different camp dates and types will be held, including:

-Tuesday, June 6, Mad Scientist: Campers will be entertained and educated with hands-on, engaging science activities!

-Wednesday, June 7 Spy School: Campers will work together with other secret agents to complete a special mission.

-Thursday, June 8 It’s a Small World: Participants will take a deeper look at what it means to be a part of their community, their state, their nation and even their planet through fun-filled activities and projects!

-Tuesday, June 13 Summer Science Camp: Students will love designing and building their own inventions, practice creative thinking skills, and playing fun games!

-Wednesday, June 14 Camp Read-A-Lot: This camp is packed with reading activities that will help children fall in love with reading.

-Thursday, June 15, Under the Sea with Science: This fun camp brings STEM activities and an exciting Sea theme together to provide a camp filled with exploration and excitement.

-Tuesday, June 20 Animal Planet: Campers will learn about animals from all around the world through books, music, movement, crafts and a special visitor.

-Wednesday, June 21 Magical Math: This camp allows children to explore the world of math in a fun creative environment.

-Thursday, June 22 Writing that WOWs!: This camp offers a chance for children to engage in writing stories and poetry. Children will discover the joy in writing.

-Tuesday, June 27 For the Love of Art: Children will be actively engaged in a variety of art activities. Campers will bring home their special projects for family to enjoy.

-Wednesday, June 28 Storybook Stage: This fun camp will help bring beloved fairytales to life. Campers will create new stories of their own with props and sets. They will experience the magic of theater, while participating in hands-on games, activities, and crafts.

-Thursday, June 29 Reading Around the World! Readers are Leaders! This camp will encourage the love of reading!

On Mondays in June: (5th, 12th, 19th, 26th) Girl Power, taught by Jenna Musgrove, will be taught every Monday in June for girls going into grades 3rd – 9th grades. The 3rd – 6th will be held at 9:00 – 12:00 and grades 7th – 9th will be from at 1:00 – 4:00 and includes team-building activities, self-esteem power talks, and real-life reflection on staying true to yourself and making the most of your youth.

Jenna will be sharing from her heart and experiences on things such as dealing with messy situations at school, building friendships, planning for your future, age-appropriate beauty tips, body image, and using social media the right way. All Girl Power camps will be different, so you may register for one, two, three, or four.

The STEM Camp is set for July 10-14 and will be taught by Jessica Baker. At STEM Camp, kids will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on activities with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Kids will investigate bacteria, soil, chemical reactions, and insects, just to name a few. Kids will also get an awesome fun-filled day creating Lego robots and experiencing 3D printing.

Art will be seamlessly incorporated and ...kids will use the science background knowledge they gain to create a masterpiece. This camp will foster your kids of science and leave them wanting more. Grades K-2 will attend from 9:00-12:00. Camp for 3rd-5th grades will be from 1:00-4:00. The cost of the camp is $150 for the week and will include all supplies! Space is very limited.

For more information, visit The Learning Coop on Facebook at The-Learning-Coop or email at thelearningcoop123@gmail.com. The Learning Coop is located at 1380 West Baker Highway (across from Walmart Distribution Center).