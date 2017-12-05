City & County Receive H.E.A.T. Grant Funding For Sixth Straight Year

The City of Douglas Police Department and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department announced they have been awarded the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T) Grant through the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the sixth straight year.

The successful H.E.A.T. program is a multi-jurisdictional program with one officer from both the Douglas Police Department and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Tommy Groll represents the Douglas Police Department, and Jacob Adams represents the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.

Both H.E.A.T. Unit officers have the authority to patrol both the city and county.

The purpose of the H.E.A.T. program is “to decrease accidents on Georgia’s highways by focusing on DUI’s, aggressive drivers, speeders, seatbelts, child restraints and other causes of fatalities on highways.”

Each entity will receive equal shares of the grant, which includes salaries, benefits, travel, training, telecommunication equipment and operating expenses for the two officers. The H.E.A.T. Grant will fund 60% of the cost for the expenses with the local governments sharing the 40% required match.

This year’s approved application amount is $117,105.70.