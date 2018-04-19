City Of Douglas Fire Department Receives Grant From FM Global

The City Of Douglas Fire Department received a $3,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers. FM Global representatives presented the grant award to Douglas Fire Chief Larry Wilson on March 21, 2018.

Douglas Fire Department has purchased I-Pads to track fire information accurately within the department. The I-Pads will be used to assist with prefire planning to efficiently collect and track data related to local community buildings. “Through education efforts, we believe the majority of fires can be preventable,” says Larry Wilson, Douglas Fire Chief. “With the additional financial support from FM Global, this grant will help our Fire Department provide accurate reporting and prevention awareness.” Through its Fire Prevention Grant Program, FM Global awards grants to fire departments—as well as national, state, regional, local and community organizations worldwide—that best demonstrate a need for funding, where dollars can have the most demonstrable impact on preventing fire, or mitigating the damage it can quickly cause. To learn more about FM Global’s Fire Prevention Grant Program and other resources for the fire service, please visit www.fmglobal.com/fireservice.

To learn more about the Douglas Fire Department’s Safety Education opportunities for the classroom, business, and community, please call Fire Station #2 at 912-384-4815.