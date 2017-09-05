Coffee County Resident Pleads Guilty To Federal Fraud Charges

Luke Roberts

Enterprise Staff Writer

A Coffee County resident is facing up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 after she recently pled guilty to federal fraud charges stemming from her stealing more than $300,000 while she was employed as the Executive Director of the St. Clair, Michigan Housing Authority.

According to recent reports in the Atlanta-Journal Constitution and The Detroit News, Lorena Loren, who resides just outside of Douglas at 9125 East Baker Highway, agreed to a plea deal on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Federal Program Fraud.

The reports state that Loren was the St. Clair, Michigan Housing Authority Executive Director from 2003 through 2016 and was in charge of overseeing low income housing developments through HUD (Housing and Urban Development). She retired from her position in Michigan last year.

During her tenure, Loren “embezzled, stole, obtained by fraud, and misapplied federal funds” and used the funds to purchase her Douglas home and used some of the funds on her and her family members’ rental properties.

Loren will be sentenced in January 2018.