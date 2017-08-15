Coffee County Senior Citizens Present Biltmore Estate And Asheville, North Carolina Trip On December 4-7

The Coffee County Senior Center Citizens present, Biltmore Estate & Asheville, NC., trip date: December 4-7, 2017, cost - $395 per person, deadline for payment is September 27, 2017.

For more information contact Connie Lott at (912) 384-1746.

December 4-7, 2017, (Mon- Thu): Biltmore Estate and Asheville, NC. The cost is $395.

We will depart from the Coffee County Senior Center- 408 East Ward St. Douglas, Ga. at 8:00 a.m.

This will be a four days and three nights trip.

The price includes motor coach transportation, three nights lodging, six meals: three breakfast and three dinners, guided tour of Asheville, NC, full day visit to the Biltmore Estate, guided drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway, visit to the famous Folk Art Center, visit to the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center and much more.

For more information, call (912) 384-1746. There will be a fee of $75.00 due upon signing up for trip.

The final payment deadline is September 27, 2017.