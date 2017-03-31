Coffee County Sheriff’s Office And Georgia State Patrol Teams Up At Ambrose Elementary School

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol teamed up Friday morning to give Ambrose students a firsthand glimpse into the operations of the GSP's Aviation Unit. Sgt. Jeff Rhodes landed at Ambrose Elementary School at 9:00 a.m., and students were provided with an up-close opportunity to view the helicopter. Rhodes, whose air unit is responsible for covering 75 counties in Georgia, discussed with the children the various duites and services of air patrol, including seach and recue and fugitive apprehension.