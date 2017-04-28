Congratulations To Mrs. Sonya Lott, Coffee High School's Teacher Of The Year!

Mrs. Lott has ten years of experience in education. She began her career as an inclusion teacher for grades kIndergarten through fifth grade and is currently a highly qualified Adaptive Curriculum teacher for ELA, math, history, and science for students with exceptionalities at Coffee High School. She holds a masters degree in Interrelated Early Childhood Education from Valdosta State University. Sonya has a desire to excel in the teaching of youth and to ensure all students with special needs have an appropriate education that prepares them for college, career, and life. Mrs. Lott also teaches, tutors, and volunteers at the local Boys and Girls Club. She is an active member of West Ward Church of God, where she works with the youth. Sonya is married to Leon Lott and has three children - Libby, Lee, and Will.