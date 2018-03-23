CRH Pediatrics Welcomes New Physician With Ribbon Cutting Celebration Hosted By Chamber

CRH Pediatric Group, located at 200 Doctors Drive Suite P, celebrated a ribbon cutting and community welcome on Thursday, March 8, for new physician Dr. Renee Williams, who recently joined Dr. Joi Rogers in providing pediatric care. Lisa Hodge, Interim President of Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Board Chairman Donny Bradshaw, Economic Development Authority Chairman Adam Smith, and City of Douglas Mayor Pro Tem Kentaiwon Durham, along with several other community officials, business and medical professionals, and friends and family attended.